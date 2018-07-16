Ideas

Wake up‚ so-called leaders! The land-grab revolution is already raging

16 July 2018 - 08:03 By Justice Malala
After a whole wave of Mandela villages were born across SA 28 years ago, it is clear that there is still hunger for land, certainly urban land.
After a whole wave of Mandela villages were born across SA 28 years ago, it is clear that there is still hunger for land, certainly urban land.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks

I should visit my mother more often. Driving to see her last weekend‚ I saw what political scientist Professor Somadoda Fikeni calls “the fire from below” – people no longer just demanding land‚ but being encouraged to take it and actually doing so.

In the space of one hour I saw four different land “occupations” in and around Soshanguve and Winterveldt‚ just north of Tshwane.

Later the same day I saw a fifth one in Wallmansthal‚ Tshwane. All on a Saturday afternoon.

What’s going on? Well‚ 28 years after a whole wave of Mandela villages were born across SA‚ it is clear that there is still hunger for land‚ certainly urban land. What I saw may be led by unscrupulous “entrepreneurs”‚ but they are responding to a real need.

There are very few sensible solutions on the table. We have a crisis of leadership on this and many other issues.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Wake up‚ so-called leaders! The land-grab revolution is ... Ideas
  2. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed Ideas
  3. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Lekota: Whites didn't get free land | Kevin the ... Ideas
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Eskom will clear the air - If we pay | Krejcir's jail ... Ideas
  5. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Not yet time for the Jiba jive | Why are Moyane and Zuma ... Ideas

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X