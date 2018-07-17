Don't blame the selfie-made Kardashians - we made them

The Forbes article shot around the world faster than a selfie of Kimmy K’s buttocks: Kylie Jenner, the crown princess of the Kardashian kakistocracy, is about to become the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire yet.

The online left, until that moment dreaming its dreamy dreams on a cloud of football-induced dopamine fed to it by Vladimir Putin, exploded. Well, sort of: a number of pundits see the Kardashians as symbols of empowerment, so it was more of a controlled detonation supervised by demolition experts who made sure there was no undue damage to young Kylie.

Certainly, there was even muted admiration for the staggering figures quoted in the Forbes piece. Her family might be famous for making money out of nothing, but in just a few years Jenner has made 900 million actual dollars from selling actual cosmetics.

Forbes’ decision to describe that fortune as “self made”, however, triggered outrage. After all, can you really claim that someone has pulled themselves up by their bootstraps when they are a member of a family worth more than $100-million and have been globally famous for being globally famous since they were 10 years old?