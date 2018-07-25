Cyril doesn't know who his allies are as corruption, infighting still rule ANC

The outcome of the ANC elective conferences in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been regarded as a win for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his faction, whoever that might be at this point.

The weekend conferences led to the election of officials from both sides of the Nasrec factional divide, meaning that the two most populous provinces followed the example of the ANC’s 54th national conference.

This new trend of “zebra lists” seems to be a shift from winner-takes-all factional slates forcing people from opposing camps to work together.

Just like with the ANC leadership that was elected in December, a mixed bag does not necessarily mean the outcome will foster unity and eliminate factions. What it means is that all factions have their interests represented in the top structures of the party and will continue wrestling for influence and control.

This will be most evident when the ANC begins compiling its election lists and new battles erupt over who features where on the national and provincial line-ups.

There is also no indication that Ramaphosa is consolidating power in the ANC post Nasrec, and it still remains unclear who his enforcers and main allies are.

