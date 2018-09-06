Ideas

Exams too hard? That’s a pathetic excuse

06 September 2018 - 08:00
University of Limpopo students are seen walking out of an exam this week in a video that went viral.
University of Limpopo students are seen walking out of an exam this week in a video that went viral.
Image: Twitter/@Aysap

It was even funnier than watching British Prime Minister Teresa May attempt a Mr Bean-like dance routine. At one of our institutions of higher learning, students in an examination room exploded with rage because the test they sat down to write on the philosophy of education was “too difficult”.

There was an attempted explanation on social media: it was the wrong examination paper. However, the university leadership would later confirm it was in fact the right test. The students were revolting against something else.

There is a creeping culture of academic disregard on several of our campuses when it comes to the intellectual demands made on students in the academy.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN: Exams too hard? That’s a pathetic excuse Ideas
  2. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Firefighters 'sent to their deaths' | Suddenly, Jooste ... Ideas
  3. Just Do It - and damn the consequences Ideas
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Families reel from deadly Denel blast | SuperJeff fixes ... Ideas
  5. TIMES SELECT TODAY | SA is on fire: who will put it out? | Decolonise our ... Ideas

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X