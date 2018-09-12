So this was the ANC's Ace candidate? It beggars belief

What did the ANC think would happen when it elected one of the principal enablers of state capture to run the organisation?

The organisation is now in a tangle to explain what its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, was doing with former president Jacob Zuma and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo at a clandestine meeting in Durban last week.

Did the ANC really believe that, after being a facilitator of the Gupta looting spree, Magashule would suddenly change sides in the glow of the New Dawn and abandon Zuma and the Guptas?