So this was the ANC's Ace candidate? It beggars belief

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
12 September 2018 - 07:00
Ace Magashule’s election as secretary-general was undeniably the most disastrous outcome for the ANC out of its 54th national conference in December.
Image: ALON SKUY

What did the ANC think would happen when it elected one of the principal enablers of state capture to run the organisation?

The organisation is now in a tangle to explain what its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, was doing with former president Jacob Zuma and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo at a clandestine meeting in Durban last week.

Did the ANC really believe that, after being a facilitator of the Gupta looting spree, Magashule would suddenly change sides in the glow of the New Dawn and abandon Zuma and the Guptas?

