How Trump has made the world's wickedest men - and Zuma - very happy indeed
17 September 2018 - 08:00
Former president Jacob Zuma was most likely having a party this weekend. Why? It is because Zuma’s criticism of and attempts to destroy the International Criminal Court was endorsed by US President Donald Trump last week.
This is music to the world’s worst dictators and despots, including President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, who allegedly killed 300,000 of his fellow Africans.
