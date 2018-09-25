Ideas

The new world is no place for this Trumped-up sexist creep

25 September 2018 - 09:00
A protester is arrested during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and in support of Dr Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Image: Reuters/Yuri Gripas

In 1991‚ before the welcome‚ liberatory‚ arrival of today’s #MeToo movement‚ the young and brilliant Anita Hill was‚ like any woman who stood up against male power at that time and in previous years‚ the loneliest woman in the world. She was attacked from all sides.

We are back there today in a case that one hopes may yet prove‚ at least for her‚ that Martin Luther King jnr’s words that “the arc of the moral universe is long‚ but it bends toward justice” are indeed true.

