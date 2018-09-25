In 1991‚ before the welcome‚ liberatory‚ arrival of today’s #MeToo movement‚ the young and brilliant Anita Hill was‚ like any woman who stood up against male power at that time and in previous years‚ the loneliest woman in the world. She was attacked from all sides.

We are back there today in a case that one hopes may yet prove‚ at least for her‚ that Martin Luther King jnr’s words that “the arc of the moral universe is long‚ but it bends toward justice” are indeed true.

