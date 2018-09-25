Ideas

Wake up‚ SA! Get more chutzpah‚ or we'll get more Guptas

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
25 September 2018 - 08:00
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas believes there is an 'absence of big ideas' about how to advance SA’s interests.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

State capture whistleblower Mcebisi Jonas has warned that SA has to develop innovative measures to prevent new corrupt networks from springing up and to “future-proof” democratic institutions against a repeat of the past decade.

“New forms of capture are taking root while we have our eyes wide shut. So it is very important that there is vigilance about understanding how these networks develop‚ how they sustain themselves‚ how they are fuelled‚ and what are the anchors that drive these networks‚” said Jonas.

The state capture probe was a “good first step".

