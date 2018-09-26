Ideas

Premier move: Maimane dodged the bullet of political idiocy

Tony Leon Columnist
26 September 2018 - 07:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: ROGAN WARD

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has had no end of travails. He is almost perfecting the old adage that “your victories can land up costing you more than your defeats”.

How tempting it must have been for him to escape his many challenges and park himself off in the splendid manor house Leeuwenhof offered to the Western Cape premier.

I thought of many bad, indifferent and mad ideas, and this one was right up there in the winner’s circle of political idiocy.

Most read

  1. Statue of limitations: how did Madiba become Robert De Niro? Ideas
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | State capture skeletons will rattle meeting of ANC bigwigs Ideas
  3. TONY LEON | Premier move: Maimane dodged the bullet of political idiocy Ideas
  4. The new world is no place for this Trumped-up sexist creep Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Wake up‚ SA! Get more chutzpah‚ or we'll get more Guptas Ideas

Latest Videos

UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
X