Ideas

Statue of limitations: how did Madiba become Robert De Niro?

Tom Eaton Columnist
26 September 2018 - 09:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa presents the life-size statue of Nelson Mandela to the United Nations on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa. The statue will be located at the United Nations General Assembly Hall on 24 September 2018
Image: The Presidency via Twitter

People are saying unkind things about the statue donated to the United Nations (UN) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but let’s give credit where credit is due.

If you ever wondered what a Samuel L Jackson impersonator would look like doing an impression of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas, then this statue is absolute perfection.

Despite what you might assume by looking at the object, this isn’t the sculptors’ first attempt at making a statue. It’s not even their first go at Mandela.

