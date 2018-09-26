Statue of limitations: how did Madiba become Robert De Niro?

People are saying unkind things about the statue donated to the United Nations (UN) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but let’s give credit where credit is due.

If you ever wondered what a Samuel L Jackson impersonator would look like doing an impression of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas, then this statue is absolute perfection.

Despite what you might assume by looking at the object, this isn’t the sculptors’ first attempt at making a statue. It’s not even their first go at Mandela.