It is our heroes, the ones we adore, who have the capacity to break our hearts.

Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, a hero to many of us, has shown clearly that even she has feet of clay.

For many of us, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is a hero, but lied for years about his ties with the Guptas. Who’s next? Cyril?

