Ideas

Which comes first, Mr President, money or murder?

15 October 2018 - 08:00
Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Too little, too late? Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Image: Reuters//Murad Sezer

What comes first, investment or human rights? How much investment into a country does it take to secure support or silence when the investor country commits terrible acts and violates human rights? When should we tell an investor to take their money and walk away because they torture and kill their own people?

This is a question SA may have to ask itself this week given recent events in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It’s a question that’s taking centre stage in the US.

Read Malala's full column on Times Select.

