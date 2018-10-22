In the land of the free, blacks don't dare breathe
22 October 2018 - 08:00
Brennan Walker, the 14-year-old from Rochester Hills, Michigan, in the US, was just a boy, trying to find his way to school. His sin was that he is black.
In the newspapers here there are daily reports of shocking cases of racial profiling. It’s spawned phrases including “walking while black” and “shopping while black”.
Brennan’s horrible experience has given us another phrase.
