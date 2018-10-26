Ideas

Anyway the wind blows, nothing really matters to Vavi

Tom Eaton Columnist
26 October 2018 - 08:00
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi not impressed by finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Zwelinzima Vavi was having none of it.

On Wednesday afternoon the veteran flip-flopper was flopping hard, taking to Twitter to lambaste Tito Mboweni’s mini-budget speech.

Vavi is a man of strong political convictions, or at least he will be if any of the people he helped into power ever get convicted. Certainly he’s always been willing to stand up for what other people think is right.

