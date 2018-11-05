Ideas

Wake up, liberals: this is why Trump and his ilk keep winning

05 November 2018 - 08:00
A supporter cries as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in Belgrade, Montana.
A supporter cries as US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in Belgrade, Montana.
Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria

The liberal left has a massive problem on its hands these days: it misreads the tea leaves.

The broad political left often thinks that what it desires is what the rest of the masses want. And often, now, in elections from Europe to South and North America, we find that voters hanker for something different, something the intelligentsia refuses to acknowledge or see.

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X