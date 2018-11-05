Wake up, liberals: this is why Trump and his ilk keep winning
05 November 2018 - 08:00
The liberal left has a massive problem on its hands these days: it misreads the tea leaves.
The broad political left often thinks that what it desires is what the rest of the masses want. And often, now, in elections from Europe to South and North America, we find that voters hanker for something different, something the intelligentsia refuses to acknowledge or see.
