Ideas

Gigaba falling on his sword? That’s just not SA’s strong suit

Tom Eaton Columnist
07 November 2018 - 08:00
Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba arrives at parliament to face the paliamentary committee on Home affairs and is expected to face tough questions from MP's on November 6 2018
Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba arrives at parliament to face the paliamentary committee on Home affairs and is expected to face tough questions from MP's on November 6 2018
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES

Reader, do not scream. I am about to write about Malusi Gigaba without making a pun about his private life.

I know. It’s weird. It almost feels as if I’m breaking some sort of South African journalistic law by not stooping down to pick the lowest-hanging fruit in the national conversation. And holy Benny Hill, Batman, the fruit is low: some of the sexual innuendos labouring across our headlines would make a 10-year-old look like Oscar Wilde.

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X