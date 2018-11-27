Ideas

Guptas corrupt? The witnesses were all fibbing, says Manyi

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
27 November 2018 - 09:00
Former GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on November 26 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

Former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has denied the Guptas had been implicated in serious corruption and state capture at the Zondo commission.


Under cross-examination of evidence leader Vincent Maleka on Monday, Manyi first said he did not know if the Guptas were implicated, and then said he “struggled to find evidence to corroborate the claim” that the Guptas were incriminated.

Manyi said most of the witnesses had been “poetic” in their testimony.

