“Rotational load shedding”? Sheesh. Eskom can’t even generate a good euphemism. What’s wrong with “Scheduled Cosiness-sharing” or “Non-optional mood-lighting”? No man. Rotational load shedding is what airliners do when they spiral into the ground.

Fortunately, there’s slightly less vagueness around what’s causing the ANC’s latest attempt to cripple the economy.

