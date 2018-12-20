Ideas

Chicken Licken ad plants red flag on self-regulation model

20 December 2018 - 06:04 By Katharine Child and Nico Gous
A screenshot from Chicken Licken’s commercial for their Big John burger featuring the adventure of John Mjohnana portraying his journey to Holland from 1650-1651.
Image: YouTube/Chicken Licken SA

A TV ban of a tongue-in-cheek Chicken Licken advert “reversing” colonialism has raised questions over the role of the advertising regulator.

The advert had to be removed from TV but has gone viral on social media and has been viewed on YouTube more than 384,000 times.

While the Advertising Regulatory Board argues that colonialism ‘cannot be trivialised in any manner’, one advertising expert believes that in a digital age it is counter-productive to have an advertising body in existence.

