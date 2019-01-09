ANALYSIS: Why Zuma's land tweets should worry us
09 January 2019 - 08:00
Former president Jacob Zuma taking to Twitter is not simply Zuma seeking relevance in his retirement.
Part of the reason for his social media campaign is obviously to get under Cyril Ramaphosa’s skin. The other is to show that he should have been left to serve out his term as he would have been willing to implement such radical policies.
But the real cause for concern is the fuelling of populist rhetoric ahead of the elections.
