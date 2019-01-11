Ideas

Hey Woolies, you’re either morons, assholes or sociopaths

Tom Eaton Columnist
11 January 2019 - 08:00
The Ubuntu Baba baby carrier on the right
Image: SUPPLIED

The ANC and Woolworths. One is a huge moneymaking enterprise, blindly supported by millions no matter what, that seems to have no qualms about stealing things. The other is the ruling party of SA.

I’m exaggerating, of course. Woolworths isn’t premised on theft, unless you’re talking about their salads which, if the price is any indication, are grown in mulch made of ground-up Stradivarius violins and watered with the tears of the middle class.

Still, this week both Woolies and the ANC were caught red-handed, helping themselves to other people’s stuff.

