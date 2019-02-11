As a Christian I'm offended by Bushiri's fanatical followers

It's hard being a Christian. It is particularly hard to be a black, South African Christian living in SA. But this past week it's been extremely embarrassing, thanks to Bushiri and his "children".

There is no easy way to write this because it will be a bone of contention for some people no matter what I say or how I put it.

Side note: I am committing a sin just by penning this piece; because it will definitely read as judgement of others and we (Christians) are not allowed to judge.

But like I said it's hard to be a Christian, so I'll just go into it.

I have been so offended by the stupidity I felt was being displayed by Shepherd Bushiri's followers since his church blew up, but particularly this past week after their "mighty papa" got arrested.

I watched in utter shock and embarrassment as grown men and women cried and shouted 'fire!' at Hawks cars. How was this okay to them? What was going through their minds?

I'm all for losing your mind for God, but never for a "man of God".

Bushiri's people made me wish I wasn't a Christian because then I wouldn't be so directly affected by the shenanigans they were pulling. It has upset me because they were giving spectators (I mean the woke people, non-believers etc) a reason to mock something that is so sacred to me.