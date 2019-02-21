Mzansi has 100 problems, but a cardiologist's cleavage shouldn't be one!

Y’all on these social media streets really keep raising the bar higher when it comes to dedicating your time to things you shouldn’t. In 2019, y’all really still have ways to justify policing women’s dress codes and what they must do with their bodies? It’s shocking, really.

You mean to tell me that in a South Africa that is going through different shades of load-shedding, increasing numbers of femicides, women and children abuse, ridiculously high data prices and the 96 other problems, y’all really have time to be policing women on what they should wear?

Just in the past week, someone who probably has no idea what it takes to be a GP, let alone a cardiologist, told the youngest cardiologist in SA, Viwe Mtwesi, that her “revealing” lace shirt was inappropriate.

And a couple of days before that, someone thought they made sense when they put it to a young, curvaceous teacher, Lulu Menziwa, that her dress code was the reason young boys don’t do well at school...