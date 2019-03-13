ANALYSIS: How SA’s spies turned into Zuma’s goon squad
13 March 2019 - 06:00
The report by the high-level review panel on the State Security Agency gives valuable insight into the criminal and unethical activities at the SSA that contributed to state capture and the breakdown of the rule of law.
In the course of their investigation, the panel found “there has been a serious politicisation and factionalisation of the intelligence community over the past decade or more, based on factions in the ruling party”.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.