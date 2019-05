Eskom and the government, Pravin Gordhan told the nation on Tuesday morning, don’t know when mass blackouts will end, but they’re doing the best they can under very difficult circumstances.

I for one have full confidence that by 2037 Eskom and the ANC will understand that load-shedding is something that must be stopped.

But that’s where the good news stops.

