Ideas

There’s a reason why the poor tend to vote for scaremongers. Let’s fix it

04 April 2019 - 08:00
There are countless articles but also books and documentaries on the subject of why they vote against their own best interests.
There are countless articles but also books and documentaries on the subject of why they vote against their own best interests.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mohau Mofokeng

Poor black South Africans consistently vote for a party whose public image of corruption surely means that vital resources are diverted from the poor to the powerful.

There are countless articles but also books and documentaries on the subject of why they vote against their own best interests.

The solution lies in education –specifically political literacy.

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X