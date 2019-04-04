There’s a reason why the poor tend to vote for scaremongers. Let’s fix it
04 April 2019 - 08:00
Poor black South Africans consistently vote for a party whose public image of corruption surely means that vital resources are diverted from the poor to the powerful.
There are countless articles but also books and documentaries on the subject of why they vote against their own best interests.
The solution lies in education –specifically political literacy.
