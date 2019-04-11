Forget grand ideas about fixing schools – teachers need to show up first
11 April 2019 - 08:00
SA does not have a strong system that holds salaried teachers accountable for their teaching commitments. What we do have is a union that protects teachers regardless of their duties.
We will never be able to deal with the systemic inequalities between former white, privileged schools and black, disadvantaged schools unless teachers show up and teach in ways that children learn and progress.
