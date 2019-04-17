It's entertaining but will the DA's 'cheap shot' ad win the youth vote?

Let's acknowledge that we're a young democracy and that the kind of televised political advertising that many other countries are accustomed to is a relatively new phenomenon in South Africa.

In the era since democracy, perhaps our most consciously socially and politically aware televised adverts have been epitomised not by political parties but by a chicken franchise. You need only watch "Pluck", the recent award-winning documentary on the history of Nando’s advertising, for confirmation of this. However, on Monday night that all changed – or so the Democratic Alliance would have you believe.

In a new advert, titled "This is the Real South Africa", the DA, blatantly ripping off the internet-breaking Childish Gambino video This is America - released last year and viewed over half-a-billion times on YouTube - stages a short, sharp, seemingly ironically aware call to action for South Africans to save the ideals of the Rainbow Nation by placing their crosses next to the smiling face of Mmusi Maimane.

Before analysing the video it's worth remembering that the first advert for the party, screened a month ago, was a much more, orchestral sound-tracked, heart-tugging affair – appealing to the faith of South Africans of all religions to give their support to pastor/second coming Messiah Mmusi. Never mind the irony of its depiction of the mourning of Western Cape mothers at the loss of their children due to gang violence in a DA run province – the DA’s first advert was squarely well-enough executed and firmly aimed at traditional values – not an attack on anyone so much as a plea to those who have faith to put that faith in the DA on May 8.