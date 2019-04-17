Ideas

Security agencies should be firewalled against meddling to fend off capture

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
17 April 2019 - 05:52
Former Ipid boss Robert McBride at the Zondo Commission in Parktown, Johannesburg, on April 11 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

The testimony of former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride opened a new frontier at the Zondo commission that was hitherto unexplored.


The breakdown of the security institutions was a key component in facilitating and protecting state capture. This is responsible for the prevailing paralysis in the criminal justice system and the general culture of impunity in the country.

 

