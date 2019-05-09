ANALYSIS | Is Cyril in charge? Will he tackle ANC thugs? Well, don’t ask him
09 May 2019 - 07:00
The ANC’s Siyanqoba rally was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opportunity to make the case as to why people should trust him and vote for his corruption-infested party.
It was the final chance to confront a concern many voters had: is he really in charge and will he assert his authority over the degenerates in the ANC?
The question was not answered. Instead we had to again read between the lines.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.