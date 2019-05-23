ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two years' time

Urban or rural, city or township, it didn’t matter: the country’s voters simply didn’t turn up on May 8 – and the ANC suffered for it.

Turnout for the 2019 election fell more than seven percentage points, from over 73% in 2014 to under 66%, meaning fewer voters turned up at the polls compared to the previous election. This hasn’t happened since the 1999 election.

While there are many factors contributing to this poor showing by voters, the overriding theme is one of voter apathy and disillusionment.

Figures from the election show that the decline in turnout rates over the last five years was apparent in almost every ward, urban or rural. This reinforces the long-term nature of declining turnouts and refutes most of the other possible reasons given for lower turnout, such as bad weather, inaccessible voting stations and internal migration from one province to another.

The interactive map below shows the turnout rate for the 2019 national vote. It is possible to zoom in and click on any ward to find its turnout rate.