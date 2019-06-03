Ideas

Patience, SA! Cyril will get there in the end

03 June 2019 - 06:06
In 2012, when he realised he had no chance of winning the ANC presidency from Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa joined up with the kleptocrat so that, little by little, he can get to the centre of government and the ANC.
In 2012, when he realised he had no chance of winning the ANC presidency from Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa joined up with the kleptocrat so that, little by little, he can get to the centre of government and the ANC.
Image: Alon Skuy

There are some expressions that are very particular to the South African vocabulary. Many have fallen into disuse, but I suspect we are going to have to dust some of them off over the next five years of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.

One that is popular in several of our languages comes to mind. In isiZulu they say “kancane kancane”. In Afrikaans they say “bietjie bietjie maak meer”. They mean things being undertaken in small, incremental steps. This, it is becoming clearer to me, encapsulates the Ramaphosa Way.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Patience, SA! Cyril will get there in the end Ideas
  2. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  3. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  4. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  5. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X