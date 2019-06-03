Patience, SA! Cyril will get there in the end

There are some expressions that are very particular to the South African vocabulary. Many have fallen into disuse, but I suspect we are going to have to dust some of them off over the next five years of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure.

One that is popular in several of our languages comes to mind. In isiZulu they say “kancane kancane”. In Afrikaans they say “bietjie bietjie maak meer”. They mean things being undertaken in small, incremental steps. This, it is becoming clearer to me, encapsulates the Ramaphosa Way.



