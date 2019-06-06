Ideas

ANALYSIS: Tito’s Ace damage control is ‘not enough’ to save SA

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
06 June 2019 - 08:00
Analysts say the policy uncertainty displayed by the ANC on the SARB mandate is causing a lot of strain on the markets.
Image: Esa Alexander

The country’s economic titans have moved to counter the fallout over an ANC statement on the SA Reserve Bank (SARB), with finance minister Tito Mboweni slating “reckless statements” that undermine efforts to stabilise the economy.

But, as the rand took a beating and the markets were spooked, analysts said that might not be enough – that it’s all up to the president.

