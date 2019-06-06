ANALYSIS: Tito’s Ace damage control is ‘not enough’ to save SA
06 June 2019 - 08:00
The country’s economic titans have moved to counter the fallout over an ANC statement on the SA Reserve Bank (SARB), with finance minister Tito Mboweni slating “reckless statements” that undermine efforts to stabilise the economy.
But, as the rand took a beating and the markets were spooked, analysts said that might not be enough – that it’s all up to the president.
