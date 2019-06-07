Cyril and Ace: when will the dam break? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view

ANC factions are waging war in public. The economy retracted sharply in the first quarter. Populists in the ruling party are flirting with radical economic concepts such as quantitative easing and are determined to undermine the status of the Reserve Bank. It seems there is an increase in violent crime and farm attacks. The rand is close to R15 for a dollar. Eskom, Transnet and SAA are close to collapse.

South Africans' concerns that the country is caught in an unavoidable downward spiral can't simply be dismissed as paranoia. For many, it feels as if SA is no more than a crisis or two away from the start of total collapse.

The broad expectation that a good performance by the ANC in the May elections would lead to a renewal of Ramaphoria, because the president received his mandate for renewal and economic growth, has been trampled into the mud of faction politics, writes Max du Preez in the latest edition of online Afrikaans weekly Vrye Weekblad.