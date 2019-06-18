Youth Day is nothing to celebrate - we have failed the young
18 June 2019 - 06:13
It’s June 16, and for this month we will all say sympathetic things about young people and will make the right noises about their development.
The one thing we will not say is that they are not stupid. They can see a hustler from a mile away. And if there is anyone they know is a hustler it is a politician in a tight suit, a smooth car and a poor grasp of the difference between truth and lies.
