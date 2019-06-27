OPINION | Dear SA youth, Naledi Chirwa is us, but are we her?

June is always a reminder of the role played by the youth of 1976 during the Soweto uprising, and I have found myself grappling lately with a lot of questions surrounding the state of our country, particularly those pertaining to our youth.

Unemployment, the scourge of women and children abuse and the fight for women to gain recognition - these are just some of the issues that South Africans face on a daily basis. So what we are doing to fight these injustices we continue to be subjected to 25 years into freedom?

I say freedom and not "supposed freedom" because I believe that former president Nelson Mandela, struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Chris Hani and Steve Biko, among others, fought for and won us political freedom.

But political freedom is not enough and this is not because they didn't do enough, but because political freedom is just the first step. To be truly free we need economic inclusion and emancipation. These freedoms need to be fought for by us, the youth, yet we are mostly silent.

We are silent in the face of women and children abuse, poverty, black people living under humiliating conditions and in squalor, state capture and unemployment. We are silent in the face of corrective rape, and in being silent we are as responsible as the perpetrators of these crimes, as is our government who fails us dismally.