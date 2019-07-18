Ideas

So, Zuma is gatvol. Now he knows how SA felt about his presidency

18 July 2019 - 08:39 By NADINE DREYER
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Who would want to be president? Needy cabinet ministers demand attention day and night and officious bureaucrats keep laying ambushes to commandeer the presidential signature to be attached to yet another document. 

There’s a mountain of boring stuff to wade through each day before the incumbent can put feet up on a comfy footstool on the stoep of Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

Most read

  1. NADINE DREYER | So, Zuma is gatvol. Now he knows how SA felt about his ... Ideas
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The EFF thugs are a short hop from Idi Amin, and it suits the ... Ideas
  3. TOM EATON | No, SA politicians, you aren’t the victims. The people you’re ... Ideas
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | While our leaders trade childish insults, SA is racing to its ... Ideas
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA is a nation of whiners – it’s about time we were problem ... Ideas

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb
X