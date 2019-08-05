SA is in crisis and the ANC is a write-off. So, where is the outrage?

This is SA for you. Our house is burning and our so-called leaders are once again too busy with their juvenile pissing contests.

The populace is in a slumber, rousing itself only to cheer when an EFF leader insults someone or Zuma calls one of his comrades an apartheid spy.

The truth is that we should be calling for a national state of emergency. A full-on crisis is unfolding while we insult each other.

And yet, as you read this, many so-called leaders and the rest of the populace have already forgotten the devastating news that was announced by Statistics SA last Tuesday.



