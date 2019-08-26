Ideas

Cyril had to fight dirty with CR17, but now he must clean up ANC elections

26 August 2019 - 06:26 By Justice Malala
President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be exonerated from the issue of money and its influence on his party and on our politics. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

The truth is that the ANC’s political machinery has since 1990 run on the oil of private business and wealthy individuals, and Cyril Ramaphosa could tell the world that he broke no law by using private money for CR17.

Yet that doesn’t exonerate him from the ethical and moral dubiousness of it all.

