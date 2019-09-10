ANALYSIS: Is failure to fight xenophobia deliberate?
10 September 2019 - 08:00
Government cancelled meetings, government didn’t cancel meetings. Government intelligence agents knew deadly xenophobic violence was coming, government didn’t know. Government says third-force operators are behind the violence, government says it’s because of opportunistic criminals.
It is clear, according to intelligence and security analysts, that government is clueless on how to stop the xenophobic.
