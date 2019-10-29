Ideas

Does SA have a taste for the Mashaba Method of mixing populist poison?

Tom Eaton Columnist
29 October 2019 - 08:00
Herman Mashaba announced his resignation as Johannesburg mayor at the Metro Centre, in Johannesburg, on October 21 2019.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

Say what you like about outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, but the man owned his bigotry like few other South Africans.

And perhaps there is a sinister reason for the silence around his targeting of the ‘Dangerous Foreigner’.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

