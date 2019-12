They wrote it this week: It was no coke when Lennon went to Jagger’s party

Extracts from diaries and letters written between December 23 and January 4.

Image: Yulia Grogoryeva/123RF A Freudian show-off and and a toothless Voltaire … These and more extracts from diaries and letters written between December 23 and January 4. FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT Get the Times Select app or daily email newsletter