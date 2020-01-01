Let getting the basics right be your unexpected gift to your customers in 2020

You know that feeling when you stick your hand into a jacket your haven’t worn for a while and find a R100 note?

Multiply that a few times and try to imagine how 363 people, who had part-paid lay-bys at Pep’s Mossel Bay branch, felt on being told that a mystery man had paid off what they owed - three days before Christmas.

Their balances ranged from R10 to R1,300 and the gesture cost a total of R337,000.

He left each of them a note: “I am grateful that I’m [in a] position [to] settle your PEP Store lay-by.

“I know it’s up to people to help people. It’s just the decent thing for all of us to do, disregarding any religious beliefs. I also had lay-bys at PEP a long time ago.”

He signed the note “Grateful humanist”.

Then there was the Scottish man who befriended an 88-year-old former nurse in a boarding queue for a London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight in New York, and once on the plane, he offered to swap his first class seat with her.

Jack Littlejohn had worked at a charity event in New York, sleeping rough on the streets, when his mother surprised him with an “Upper Class” ticket for his journey home.

“I’ve never liked the idea of first class because I don’t like the inequality side-by-side and I don’t think it’s healthy for people who have to walk past all the nice seats to the normal seats,” he told HuffPost. “It’s also a metaphor for how society is going, with the inequality just rising and rising.”