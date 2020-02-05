Ideas

Come on Cyril! FW did it, Mantashe has just done it. You can do it too

Tony Leon Columnist
05 February 2020 - 07:00
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

To mark the 30th anniversary of FW de Klerk’s earth-shaking speech on February 2 1990, is was asked for my meories of the day.

My answer had at the least the relevance of being at ground zero on this shape shifting moment.

At the Mining Indaba on Monday, minerals minister Gwede Mantashe faced his moment of dire necessity.

Like Mantashe’s announcement, De Klerk’s was very late in the day. But –  then as now – late is certainly better than never.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Come on Cyril! FW did it, Mantashe has just done it. You can do it ... Ideas
  2. TOM EATON | Well done, Mr Zuma, you’re right on trend with your excuse Ideas
  3. TOM EATON | Cyril can’t be ‘decisive’ like FW. Here’s why Ideas
  4. They wrote it this week: Why the grand duke wasn’t interested in sex Ideas
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Politicians think it’s their right to take our cash Ideas

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X