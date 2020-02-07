Poor Zuma and his awful case of Shaik Syndrome. At least he’s still alive
07 February 2020 - 07:00
It looks odd. It does. When Jacob Zuma’s lawyers hand over a sick note explaining why he can’t appear at his corruption trial, and his doctor has filled in the block marked “Layman’s diagnosis” by writing down “medical condition”, there’s just something about the whole thing that starts making you feel that maybe, just maybe, this isn’t the sworn testimony of the Pope.
- For more on the story, please visit Times Select.