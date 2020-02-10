We all know it’ll be painful fixing SAA, Eskom ... except Cyril and Gordhan
10 February 2020 - 06:10
There is nothing that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team can do to fix this broken country without inflicting and enduring the pain that is needed.
Yet it is becoming clear that, while many South Africans are ready to go through pain so that the country can be fixed, Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are not.
