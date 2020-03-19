NHI needed to eradicate inequality in the midst of coronavirus

The issue of medical aid being a condition of employment is compounded by the fact that our current public health system is ill-equipped for the number of people who require its services. Hospitals and clinics are overcrowded, resources are limited, and the quality of care is often lacking. Most medical staff tend to go into the private sector once qualified, which leaves the public sector severely understaffed. The majority of the population being served by a sliver of the available medical professionals in the country, while the comparatively small group who can afford private health care having access to a large pool of doctors and specialists, is a prime example of the unequal distribution of resources that needs to be remedied. This is where the NHI needs to step in.

The UN listed 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in 2015, with all member states (including SA) signing on. Their target is to “end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030”. The third SDG is good health and wellbeing, and they state that universal health coverage systems in all countries should be attained in order to end poverty and reduce inequalities. To take steps towards reaching this universal healthcare goal, the South African government is implementing the NHI, which aims to pool resources in order to provide quality health care that is free for all South Africans.

The current outbreak of Covid-19 is a deeply concerning issue for the country, especially considering that the current health care system was named by WHO as one of the most expensive in the world. The geographical class divide means that the infection of just a few in the working class, the group that cannot afford good quality health care, could rapidly spread within the same class due to factors such as poor treatment facilities and dense living conditions. This is an urgent example of why the country needs universal health care.