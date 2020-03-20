Never waste a serious crisis: time to rethink how we vote

Another interesting option is one that the Americans have used for their overseas-based voters, which is the option of sending your ballot by e-mail. This would require high levels of encryption and security practices to be built into whatever system or software is used. We could also use secure web portals to get people to vote online, but once again the biggest challenge would be levels of security and insurance against voter fraud. Our challenge is to create a secure, online voting system which is as watertight and fool proof as is humanly possible. In the UK, during the 2002/3 and 2007 local government elections, they had trials of an e-voting system which they discontinued in 2008, so this is not a new idea, but one that needs to be explored further in the interests of modernising and upgrading our electoral, voting systems.

This also calls for us to look into alternative ways of campaigning during election season, from the traditional door-to-door and mass rallies that are such an integral part of our political culture. Here we should consider things like online, social media town hall meetings, as was done so successfully by former US president Barack Obama. These online town hall meetings would take the form of questions being asked by the public during set times and dates that are then responded to by politicians on the campaign trail, in the conversational manner that characterises most social media interactions. Most people in the townships and informal settlements are already on social media platforms, but what would be needed is to increase broadband access and lower data prices, or even increase free Wi-Fi access with the goal of enhancing democratic processes in this regard.

Online debates between political parties on social media by going live, with direct feedback and questions from the public, is another modern way we could embrace in terms of campaigning. Of course, this has the potential of changing even how we conduct press briefings, moving away from the traditional getting a bunch of journalists together into one room, with TV cameras, issuing a statement and then taking questions. One of the interesting developments in this regard, is how one of the prominent local television news channels has responded to the coronavirus outbreak by not conducting studio interviews, but rather doing Skype interviews.

In challenging times, like the current times we are in, with the coronavirus pandemic having brought the world almost to a standstill, we must question accepted reality and norms and come up with new answers and solutions to the realities we are faced with. Perhaps this virus outbreak will cause us to reboot and change the way we govern, campaign and elect, towards greater progress and development for society. We must innovate in order to enhance, develop and upgrade our democratic processes and systems.

Maile MPL, is the Gauteng Member of the Executive Council for Human Settlements, Urban Planning, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.