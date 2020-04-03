LOCKDOWN | Diary of a single mom in Soweto: Peppa Pig and self-isolation in the bathroom
Day 7- Peppa Pig is me, I am Peppa Pig
I'm feeling the heat and influence of that cheeky little piggy called Peppa Pig. My son is obviously obsessed because that's the only thing he watches. Nothing else. I tried getting him into children's yoga, but he just wouldn't budge.
A boujee friend recommended that, of course. It's so not me.
He's learning some English words and, honestly, this is how I'll die.
We're Zulu-speaking but I know it's about to get real once he authoritatively says: "No mama. No. Stop".
Don't get me started with "it's an emergency".
The worst is when he says "shut up". It stings and I hate it so much.
Personally, I think Peppa is a control freak and my young one is becoming one too, for sure.
I needed a break today, so I locked myself in the bathroom for a good 10 minutes. I just sat there and did nothing. He knocked on the door a few times and eventually got over it.
I'm just so tired and I want everything to be normal again.
I'm still very scared of coronavirus and possibly catching it, so I'm still at home and just taking each day as it comes.
So far it's been a rollercoaster ride, but seven days later, I feel a sense of accomplishment.
Here's to two more weeks.