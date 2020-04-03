LOCKDOWN | Diary of a single mom in Soweto: Peppa Pig and self-isolation in the bathroom

Day 7- Peppa Pig is me, I am Peppa Pig

I'm feeling the heat and influence of that cheeky little piggy called Peppa Pig. My son is obviously obsessed because that's the only thing he watches. Nothing else. I tried getting him into children's yoga, but he just wouldn't budge.

A boujee friend recommended that, of course. It's so not me.

He's learning some English words and, honestly, this is how I'll die.

We're Zulu-speaking but I know it's about to get real once he authoritatively says: "No mama. No. Stop".

Don't get me started with "it's an emergency".

The worst is when he says "shut up". It stings and I hate it so much.