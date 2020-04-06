Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: 'Hitting the shops, long lines and masks'

April 4. It's day nine and everyone seems to be over the lockdown.

On Friday afternoon I was forced to head to the shops to buy the essentials I needed. I had last gone shopping just before everyone got paid before the lockdown and I was shocked when I saw a long line at the gate, as only a limited number of customers were allowed in at a time.

For a good 20 minutes I contemplated going back home, convincing myself that I didn't need half the things I went to buy. But I couldn't, because I really needed nappies for my son. So I braved the cold and rain until it was my turn to shop.

Social distancing was observed throughout and our hands were sanitised upon entrance to the store. Each group of about 20 was given just 15 minutes to shop before another could be allowed in.